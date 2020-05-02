Letters to the Editor: Phillips

Letters to the Editor: Phillips

Are we losing our freedom?

Most people I know have known I have been a big supporter of respecting our government leaders by staying home and continuing social distancing to curb COVID-19. This includes, but is not limited to church, restaurants, family group events and even more. In spite of what the mainline media has been saying, I feel President Trump has been doing a good job trying to protect the people of the United States of America.

What worries me though is, "Are we about to lose our civil liberties?" The definition of civil liberties are:

1. Personal freedoms that cannot be taken away or reduced by the government without due process.

2. The right to do or say things that are not illegal without being obstructed by the government.

Sound familiar? My question, "Is the cure going to be worse than the disease?" During this shutdown process we need to protect our constitutional rights at the same time so we can eventually have our America back. For instance the governors of Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Norman Phillips

Woodland

