Letters to the Editor: Phillips

President-elect Joe Biden is facing a myriad of daunting challenges including COVID 19, global warming, repairing a shattered economy, and re-engaging with our allies and the international community.

As daunting as this panoply of issues appears, his biggest challenge will be to change the climate of cynicism that has overwhelmed our country. It’s fine to have a reasonable skepticism, especially in this era of irresponsible social media. But skepticism is far different than cynicism. Skepticism demands thoughtful research and examination of issues, statements and actions. Cynicism is lazy man thinking. If everything is bad it requires no thought or investigation. “All politicians are crooks, all major news outlets are fake, all scientists lie.” Cynicism leaves no room for growth or education.

Unfortunately, our current polarization has made cynicism the norm in public discourse and ascribing motive in an atmosphere of cynicism inevitably leads to the wrong conclusion.

All the easy questions were taken long ago. We are faced with a full plate of really tough issues that only will be solved by working together, listening to each other and respecting each other. The cynicism must end for us to address our issues and President-elect Biden must create the environment to end the current atmosphere of cynicism.