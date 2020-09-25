Letters to the Editor: Myers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many letters supporting Carolyn Long claim she will work for the people, but the truth is Democrat representatives vote how Nancy Pelosi and Democrat leadership tells them or they won’t get re-elected.

A vote for Carolyn Long is a vote for Nancy Pelosi to represent you.

Other letters urge a vote for Gov. Jay Inslee, whose shutdown of the state’s economy for political reasons, caused people to lose their jobs and livelihood, wouldn’t allow weddings or funerals, but was OK with protests and rioting.

Unfortunately, many voters are so blinded by the “D” next to a name on the ballot they fail to see what the Democrat Party has become. The Democrat Party pushes defunding the police amid on-going rioting and looting. They’re willing to let their cities burn and their constituents suffer if it gets them back in power. The Democrat Party now is all about power to the “Party,” not power to the people.

If you want law and order, an end to rioting and looting, vote for law and order Republicans.

Bob Myers

Longview