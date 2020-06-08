Letters to the Editor: Myers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In her June 5 letter to the editor, Sherry Davis thanked Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, for his handling of COVID-19 to keep us from ending up like Florida. Inslee issued a stay-at-home order for all, while the state of Florida’s Republican governor focused on the most vulnerable residents.

The results Sherry Davis is thankful for are: Washington unemployment for April was 15.4%, Florida’s was 12.9%. Washington has 301.6 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. Florida has 275.6 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. Washington has 14.6 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents. Florida has 11.9 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents. This is what she’s thankful for?

She also thanked Inslee for opposing President Trump’s recommendation to use the National Guard to keep protests from turning into riots and looting. But Inslee did activate the National Guard statewide when protests turned violent in several cities.

I guess the takeaway from her letter is that whatever a Democrat does is good, whatever a Republican does must be criticized and condemned.

Bob Myers

Longview