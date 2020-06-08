Letters to the Editor: Myers

Letters to the Editor: Myers

{{featured_button_text}}

In her June 5 letter to the editor, Sherry Davis thanked Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, for his handling of COVID-19 to keep us from ending up like Florida. Inslee issued a stay-at-home order for all, while the state of Florida’s Republican governor focused on the most vulnerable residents.

The results Sherry Davis is thankful for are: Washington unemployment for April was 15.4%, Florida’s was 12.9%. Washington has 301.6 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. Florida has 275.6 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents. Washington has 14.6 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents. Florida has 11.9 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 residents. This is what she’s thankful for?

She also thanked Inslee for opposing President Trump’s recommendation to use the National Guard to keep protests from turning into riots and looting. But Inslee did activate the National Guard statewide when protests turned violent in several cities.

I guess the takeaway from her letter is that whatever a Democrat does is good, whatever a Republican does must be criticized and condemned.

Bob Myers

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Our apologies

On Wednesday, May 27, I shared a Letter to the Editor written in The Daily News expressing support for Carolyn Long. Unfortunately, this email…

Letters

Letters: Do you believe?

I recently read an opinion piece by a professor from Columbia University that evangelical Christians are more likely than most people to accep…

Letters

Letters: Failed leadership

President Trump showed that he could take a growing economy and make it better. He also showed how to ruin our economy by not having the right…

Letters

Letters: On the list

I read a recent letter to the editor (The Daily News, June 4) and became particularly offended. Nancy Lewis wrote that while she was in the fi…

Letters

Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our fl…

Letters

Letters: Word choices

I am curious why the word 'riot' was chosen for the headline on Wednesday. The word is never used in the article, which discusses whether the …

Letters

Letters: Deschues chinook

According to a recent article in the Bend Bullein, more spring chinook are returning to the Deschutes Basin than last year. The article states…

Letters

Letters: Protecting a minority

Today, while speaking to my grandmother — one of the most conservative people in my family — she told me she worried for me and my safety. The…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News