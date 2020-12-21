Letters to the Editor: Martin

Well, you've finally done it. After all these years you have now managed to completely offend me.

The Jump Start 'non-comic' in Sunday's paper (Dec. 20) is just completely unacceptable. How awful for the writers to attempt to capitalize on the COVID pandemic and for the writers to think it's amusing for felons to steal the vaccine.

There are people dying every minute of every day from this and it is certainly NOT a joke! Please strongly consider removing Jump Start from your paper.

Jo Martin

Longview