Letters to the Editor: Malone rerun

Letters to the Editor: Malone rerun

This letter is being rerun because of the number of typos in it when it ran on Dec. 20. 

"In him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness ..." (John 1:4-5).

The celebration of Christmas is associated with lights. For the believer, Christmas lights are more than decorations. They are reminders of what happened that first Christmas, when the true light came to the world in Bethlehem more than 2,000 years ago to deliver us from sin, abolish death and bring "life and immortality to the light through the gospel" (2 Timothy 1:10).

Out of infinite love and grace, God sent his son into this dark world. He came to "die for us, that ... we should live together with him" (1 Thessalonians 5:10).

Have you accepted God's true gift of salvation? All that is necessary to have eternal life in heaven is faith in what Christ did for us: "that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; and that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures" (1 Corinthians 15:3-4).

Have a bright, joyous Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Jack Malone

Longview

Editor's note: This letter originally was published on Dec. 20. Because of the number of typography errors in it, it is being re-published. The Daily News regrets the errors.

 

