Letters to the Editor: Johnson

A recent question regarding the question of why voters in some counties feel their votes are not respected. The writer listed the number of counties at 219.

There are only 39 counties in Washington state.

The population of the state is 7.6 million. The largest county in Washington, by population is King County, with roughly a 2.5 million population, or about one-third of the state. Compared to Cowlitz County, that only has about 100,000 residents,

Our votes count, but we are easily outweighed in a statewide or national election.

Nationally, as a state (or a county) we don't stack up very well with the larger states such as New York (population almost 20 million).

The joy comes from not having to navigate heavily populated freeways, hearing quiet at night and knowing your neighbor as well as your elected officials personally, and a commute to work that is less than 20 minutes.

With that said, thank you to all the brave souls serving during this time of turmoil.

Kathleen A. Johnson

Kelso