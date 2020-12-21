 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor: James

Letters to the Editor: James

Thank you Russell Collier for the letter to the editor on Willow Grove and the Port of Longview's gift.

I only wish I could have written it. It’s nice to have more letters of this kind, instead of hate letters.

Walt James

Longview

Catch the latest in Opinion

