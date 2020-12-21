Letters to the Editor: James

Thank you Russell Collier for the letter to the editor on Willow Grove and the Port of Longview's gift.
I only wish I could have written it. It’s nice to have more letters of this kind, instead of hate letters.
Walt James
Longview
Thank you Russell Collier for the letter to the editor on Willow Grove and the Port of Longview's gift.
I only wish I could have written it. It’s nice to have more letters of this kind, instead of hate letters.
Walt James
Longview
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.