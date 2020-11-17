Letters to the Editor: Hippi

If wearing a face covering stops one COVID-19 virus from escaping into the atmosphere, then it is worthwhile to do so. You cannot argue with that.
When mask-wearing became a partisan issue, that marked the height of ridiculousness.
I hope our leaders in Congress can come to their senses and cross the aisle to potentially save thousands of lives.
Rob Hippi
(Former Toledo resident)
Ellensburg, Wash.
