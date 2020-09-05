Letters to the Editor: Hess

Jaime Herrera Beutler always recognizes the needs of our community, then acts on it in Congress.
For example, when this global pandemic struck and small businesses were forced to close their doors, Herrera Beutler acted swiftly to pass vital relief for small businesses. This allowed them to keep workers from missing a paycheck, and for many businesses, it allowed them to continue providing health insurance for their employees.
Carolyn Long has repeatedly attacked this vital bipartisan program that saved more than 90,000 jobs in Southwest Washington. Long is out of touch, and I’ll proudly vote Herrera Beutler this November.
Dion Hess
Ridgefield, Wash.
