 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor: Hess

Letters to the Editor: Hess

{{featured_button_text}}

Jaime Herrera Beutler always recognizes the needs of our community, then acts on it in Congress.

For example, when this global pandemic struck and small businesses were forced to close their doors, Herrera Beutler acted swiftly to pass vital relief for small businesses. This allowed them to keep workers from missing a paycheck, and for many businesses, it allowed them to continue providing health insurance for their employees.

Carolyn Long has repeatedly attacked this vital bipartisan program that saved more than 90,000 jobs in Southwest Washington. Long is out of touch, and I’ll proudly vote Herrera Beutler this November.

Dion Hess

Ridgefield, Wash.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Neccessity

Is it any surprise that after 90 days of protests, nobody had been killed until the white supremacists showed up? Just like Adolf Hitler did, …

Letters

Letters: Long's accessibility

When I first met Carolyn Long at a town hall in 2018, she shared her story of working on her family’s off-the-highway produce stand.

Letters

Letters: Keep it solvent

One reason I am supporting Carolyn Long and Joe Biden in the coming election is that they will protect and expand Social Security for future g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News