Letters to the Editor: Harper

Pursuant to Article II and the 12th Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, Joe Biden is not the President-elect as announced by the mainstream media on Saturday, Nov. 7. The media has no authority to decide an election.

America, please do not be deceived by the mainstream media. Please do your homework. Read the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and you Bible. Know our rights before you lose them. We, the people, are one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

"Evil men do not understand justice, but those who seek the Lord understand all things." Proverbs 18:5.

Regardless of the outcome of this election, we can take comfort knowing "God is on the throne and by Him kings reign and rulers decree justice." Proverbs 8:15.

Lynn Harper

Kelso