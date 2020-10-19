Letters to the Editor: Fannin

There are many issues that face us as Washingtonians. Carolyn Long is an Oregonian who cares about health insurance. She cared so little about our environment that she commuted from her work in Salem to her house in Washington for 24 years.

Jamie Herrera Beutler cares about all the issues that face Southwest Washington. She currently is fighting for our small businesses by demanding CARES Act money that Nancy Pelosi is holding hostage from the people most in need. The amount of bi-partisan legislation she has produced in her tenure is impressive.

We need a person who cares about all the issues that face Southwest Washington. Please vote for Jamie Herrera Beutler.

Janet Fannin

Cathlamet