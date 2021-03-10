 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor: Fairgrounds for homeless

The homeless problem could be resolved by utilizing the field across from the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds in Longview.

People will complain this is near residences. Anywhere available will be near residences. People will ask where will the Saturday market go. There is plenty of room to hold the market on the fairgrounds, too.

A big dump box could be placed on one side of the area to put anything they want to get rid of, plus a certain regular clean-up day every two weeks could be required, rather than wait for three months and then cost more than $7,000 while moving everyone out.

The dilapidated building on the property has water and sewer. A block building could be constructed which could house a few toilets, and a timed shower could have water for perhaps seven to 10 minutes at a time, then turn off.

A small office could be located in the building for people to meet with someone for help for any of the services needed.

Eventually, perhaps two or three tiny houses could be built on one edge. Families could prove their desires and abilities to move to a rent assisted place within the city.

Of course this is not going to happen. As soon as the commissioners think about this area, they will say they can sell the land at a few million dollars and start some other projects, raise their wages, spend millions in five years, and then need more taxes to sustain those programs.

Oh, well, more fun just moving them around from place to place, and then having to clean up the mess.

Phyllis Makinster

Kelso

