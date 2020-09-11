Letters to the Editor: Dennis

No one seems up to the challenge of writing that definition.That is understandable. It is hard to show this country is racist when: we have elected and re-elected an African American president; minorities have reached the highest ranks in our military, our courts and our bureaucracy; we have at least two black billionaires and a whole slew of millionaires; we are willing to set aside objective test results in hiring and promoting in the interest of diversity; we have spent trillions of dollars over the last couple of generations to improve the lives of Blacks and Hispanics; other minorities, for example Asians, seem to be doing quite well without much help; we admit about 300,000 immigrants a year without regard to their color.