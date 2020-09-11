Letters to the Editor: Dennis

The term "systemic racism" is being used as if it actually meant something, which is to say it can be defined and measured.
No one seems up to the challenge of writing that definition.That is understandable. It is hard to show this country is racist when: we have elected and re-elected an African American president; minorities have reached the highest ranks in our military, our courts and our bureaucracy; we have at least two black billionaires and a whole slew of millionaires; we are willing to set aside objective test results in hiring and promoting in the interest of diversity; we have spent trillions of dollars over the last couple of generations to improve the lives of Blacks and Hispanics; other minorities, for example Asians, seem to be doing quite well without much help; we admit about 300,000 immigrants a year without regard to their color.
Good luck trying to fit all that into a reasonable definition of American systemic racism.
William Dennis
Longview
