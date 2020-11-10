Letters to the Editor: Chenier

I have a serious question for Trump supporters about what they often refer to as "mainstream" news.
Now that Trump is about to be out of office, is all the mainstream news (including this paper) still fake, and if so, what if they criticize President Biden anytime in the next four years (maybe eight)? Any reason we should believe that or will that be fake also? Asking for a friend.
Joe Chenier
Castle Rock
