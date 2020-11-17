 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor: Carrico

Letters to the Editor: Carrico

I worked for years with the homeless from Cathlamet to Portland.

I have since moved away, but reading the article on the proposed camp for homeless it appears the City of Longview is doing its darndest to recreate every error made in shelter management and implementation of the last 10 years.

The article cites no academic sources on shelter best practice management. Cowlitz County Human Services Manager Gena James described the camp as a “temporary solution that can be used while looking at other alternatives.” What those alternatives are, in my career, I never knew.

Shelters implemented late in the season are mostly for the sake of vanity on behalf of the sponsoring municipality. What I have experienced in the past is shelter workers will try to fix a lifetime's worth of trauma in the guests past. Rules will be unclear and hospitals and jails will dump people at the camp. The mentally ill will be excluded and may die due to exposure.

A system of shelters sponsored by nonprofits and churches with specialties including families and low-barrier shelters would save the most lives.

I was homeless once. It was Christmas and 20 degrees out. I had just been the victim of a crime. I wouldn't have gone to a camp, that would have been further punishment for something I hadn't done. The mentally ill, the victims of abuse, those suffering from addiction deserve a level of human decency that exceeds a camp. Step up Longview, show some human decency.

 

Patrick Carrico

Frankfort, Ken.

