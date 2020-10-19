Letters to the Editor: Brightbill

1Jaime Herrera Beutler is a complete hypocrite as well as a liar. She freely admits how many times she voted to strip 20 million Americans of health insurance. Now she has the audacity to proclaim herself as the champion and savior of all things health insurance. For who? Maybe the 1%. Certainly not the self-employed, the small business, the farmer, the hair stylist, the service worker, the laborer, the unemployed, and millions of others who do not work for large corporations or government entities.

She tries to claim Carolyn Long will close hospitals. Hospitals only close when large numbers of people lose health insurance and can't afford even lifesaving care. Herrera Beutler also is trying to scare people by saying Long wants to raise taxes for everyone. The truth is Long wants only the wealthy to pay more while Herrera Beutler voted to give the largest tax break in history to the richest people in the country.

Believe the facts, not the lies. We can't afford Herrera Beutler. Let's help her find a new job where she can avoid people full time.

Mariane Brightbill

Cathlamet