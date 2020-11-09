 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor: Bratton

It’s truly sad that hateful Republican rhetoric has won the hearts and minds of our area. Selfishness, ignorance and hate are the only banners that the Republican Party carries. They have no governing principle. Ignorance. Conspiracy theories. Greed. I am disgusted, but I am not shaken. Here is what you will get from Republicans running the local government: nothing — because they want government to suck.

Todd Bratton

Longview

