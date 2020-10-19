Letters to the Editor: Brady

I am writing to fully endorse Dan Cothren, Lee Tischer, Dean Takko and Brian Blake. I am asking for your vote and support for their elections.

As a retired county commissioner and past president of the Washington State Association of Counties. It has been my honor to work and serve all of our constituents along side of this slate of candidates.

I have watched these men rise in there unwavering ability to examine and evaluate the problems facing us all and finding sensible working solutions regardless of any party affiliation. I have seen them succeed many times where others have given up in frustration. Their focus on the well being of our state and county through their leadership on economic development, criminal justice, jobs, the environment are but some of the areas of work for our county and our state.

There are difficult decisions that all must make and are not always popular but making those are part of doing the work for us all. I encourage you to support Dan Cothren, Lee Tischer, Dean Takko and Brian Blake in their bid to be representing you all. Obviously, I am a fan of Cothren, Tischer, Takko and Blake. I truly believe they are best suited to serve us into a thoughtful beneficial future for our county and state.