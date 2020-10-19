Letters to the Editor: Avery

The "Community Voices" commentary in the Oct. 16 Daily News is a reminder why so many people spoke against the Northwest Innovation Works (NWIW) methanol refinery during the Department of Ecology's public comment period in September.

Indeed, there is much at stake for the environment in our region — and nation — in the coming months.

Noting that "our environment is hanging in the balance," the Environmental Defense Fund has endorsed a presidential candidate for the first time ever. (See https://www.edfaction.org/media/edf-action-opposes-donald-trumps-re-election.)

The people we choose as our elected officials will shape our future. Our votes matter.

Jean Avery

Vancouver