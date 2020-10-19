 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor: Avery

The "Community Voices" commentary in the Oct. 16 Daily News is a reminder why so many people spoke against the Northwest Innovation Works (NWIW) methanol refinery during the Department of Ecology's public comment period in September.

(See https://tdn.com/community-voices-candidates-silence-on-methanol-plant-is-deafening/article_84721385-7a8c-5170-ad70-2accce25ddea.html.)

Indeed, there is much at stake for the environment in our region — and nation — in the coming months.

Noting that "our environment is hanging in the balance," the Environmental Defense Fund has endorsed a presidential candidate for the first time ever. (See https://www.edfaction.org/media/edf-action-opposes-donald-trumps-re-election.)

The people we choose as our elected officials will shape our future. Our votes matter.

Jean Avery

Vancouver

