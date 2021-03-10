Letters to the Editor: Attention, Sen. Merkley

Dear Senator Merkley:

Portland as you know, has had police stations attacked, policemen injured, innocents attacked, police cars turned over, windows broken, businesses burned, federal, state, and city buildings covered with graffiti with multiple failed arson attempts, statues ripped down, trees destroyed. A man was killed walking by himself simply because he had a red hat on. A woman encouraged the homicide cursing the man as he died.

I never heard you cry "insurrection" regarding that. Even though your new Vice President Kamala Harris clearly said the lawlessness "should continue."

Your silence has made it almost impossible to get business insurance within a five-mile radius around downtown.

From beautiful city of roses to uninsurable boarded up slum in one year.

And speaking of promoting a hoax. What about the $40 million dollar "Russian Collusion" investigation complete with FBI enablement? Kept the country in knots over three years.