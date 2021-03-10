 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor: Attention, Sen. Merkley

Dear Senator Merkley:

Portland as you know, has had police stations attacked, policemen injured, innocents attacked, police cars turned over, windows broken, businesses burned, federal, state, and city buildings covered with graffiti with multiple failed arson attempts, statues ripped down, trees destroyed. A man was killed walking by himself simply because he had a red hat on. A woman encouraged the homicide cursing the man as he died.

I never heard you cry "insurrection" regarding that. Even though your new Vice President Kamala Harris clearly said the lawlessness "should continue."

Your silence has made it almost impossible to get business insurance within a five-mile radius around downtown.

From beautiful city of roses to uninsurable boarded up slum in one year.

And speaking of promoting a hoax. What about the $40 million dollar "Russian Collusion" investigation complete with FBI enablement? Kept the country in knots over three years.

Even Sen. (Ron) Wyden has registered his misgivings with the Dominion voting machines in prior elections. They were hooked up to the internet. Poll observers were sent home on false pretenses and wouldn't you know it, a few key states went ever so slightly to (Joe) Biden overnight with obvious down ballot incongruencies.

In her 1906 book,, "The Friends of Voltaire," Evelyn Beatrice Hall summarized Voltaire's thinking with her own phrase: "I do not agree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it."

That's been replaced with a new aphorism so increasingly important among the ruling Democrats: "Never let a crisis go to waste."

Wayne Mayo

Scappoose, Ore.

