Letters: To liberal Democrats

A letter to liberal Democrats.
You voted and chose the people who have little regard for our voice including your own. We all voted for I-976, not once, but twice in an earlier measure. Both times the people who you voted for dismissed the will of the people. This last election for governor, at the 11th hour, 861,000 votes came out of thin air to put Gov. Jay Inslee over the top, yet they refuse to allow us to examine these votes and where they came from.
The people you have voted for care very little for the will of the people and have turned this state into a banana republic. Be careful what you wish for liberals, soon they will be coming for you. Your voice will be diminished and you will have no one to blame but yourselves.
John Wilson
Kelso