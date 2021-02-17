Letters: To liberal Democrats

You voted and chose the people who have little regard for our voice including your own. We all voted for I-976, not once, but twice in an earlier measure. Both times the people who you voted for dismissed the will of the people. This last election for governor, at the 11th hour, 861,000 votes came out of thin air to put Gov. Jay Inslee over the top, yet they refuse to allow us to examine these votes and where they came from.