Letters: Time to heal

"What'cha goin' do now, Rich, what'cha goin do?" The great Jim Brown asked this of Richard Pryor when Pryor was in his deepest darkest place with his addiction. Drugs had consumed Pryor, became the reason for him living. He justified his use because he was black and angry and drugs took him out of the world around him. Made him numb to the hatred and chaos.

So now I ask you "Trumpnistas," what'cha goin' do now? Your fearless leader is going down and hard in November. You've become "addicted" to Donald J. You've become dependent on him to do what you'd like to do yourself. Champion a world that struggles even fights the "others." You know, those people. Anyone and everyone who is not you and doesn't feel as you do who you see as sinister, evil perhaps. You like Donald J and follow him blindly because he has become your surrogate and gives you permission to feel as you do.

So once again I ask, what'cha goin' do? Will you spend your life ranting and raging---forever angry? Or will you listen to that very quiet, but persistent voice deep inside that says you can change, you can overcome your addiction and that you can admit you're better than that and undertake the personal journey to find "the better angels" of your soul?

This country needs to heal. Can you put down your sword and be part of that healing or will you continue to be part of the disease?