You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Time to call

Letters: Time to call

{{featured_button_text}}

It is a good thing our state and local governments stepped in when the White House didn’t take the lead against the coronavirus. (The Daily News letters to the editor, July 26, 2020)

Now they need relief, along with relief for renters, the hungry, local health departments and other Covid-19-related problems covered in the House Heroes Act.

After waiting two months, the Senate is finally weighing in, unfortunately, they seem to have mostly forgotten who needs the help. Time to call, tweet, email and Facebook your senators, asking them to include these highlights from the House bill and add $20 billion (less than one percent) support for the Global Fund, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to help more than half the world battle this pandemic. After all, our only hope is to beat Covid globally to protect us locally.

Make your voice heard.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Wash.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Bomb shelter

We lived close to Columbia Heights Elementary School and Cascade Junior High School when I was a kid.

Letters

Letters: What my eyes see

Let’s talk Black Lives Matter for a moment. This week (the week of July 20), we had a letter ragging on Jim Walsh for a lack of understanding …

Letters

Letters: Any relief?

As an elected official in Kelso, Gov. Jay Inslee's recent mandates have me very concerned for the survival of local small businesses and families.

Letters

Letters: Mail-in security

During his interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News, the president of the United States refused to commit to accepting the outcome of the 2020…

Letters

Letters: The worst

I am old enough to remember every president since Eisenhower and I believe Trump* is the worst of that group.

Letters

Letters: Missed the mark

I was disturbed to read the recent article regarding the woman who, as a result of an apparent mental health breakdown, caused a disturbance a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News