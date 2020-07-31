Letters: Time to call

It is a good thing our state and local governments stepped in when the White House didn’t take the lead against the coronavirus. (The Daily News letters to the editor, July 26, 2020)

After waiting two months, the Senate is finally weighing in, unfortunately, they seem to have mostly forgotten who needs the help. Time to call, tweet, email and Facebook your senators, asking them to include these highlights from the House bill and add $20 billion (less than one percent) support for the Global Fund, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to help more than half the world battle this pandemic. After all, our only hope is to beat Covid globally to protect us locally.