Letters: Time has an end

Time has an end, with much of God's word, to comprehend, but most won't contend, and climate change won't mend; Global warming is God's final warning, as He is always in control, and He is our Weatherman (Isaiah 45, Nahum 1, Jeremiah 23); Because of too much rebellion and sin, and wicked hearts within. (Jeremiah 7, Psalm 48, Romans 1-3).

We’re in the “Great Tribulation” now of Matthew 24, the Lord has opened up the seals (Revelation 5-22), so we can see truth more; If you study from Isaiah to the book of Malachi, hopefully you will see that this is all about the end times; judgment has begun on the house of God, in 1 Peter 4, God is starting with the churches, and then to many more; (Ezekiel 9, Jeremiah 25, 2 Thessalonians 2, 2 Corinthians 11, Rev 2,3).

God is our faith, our baptism, our Lord, and Father of all, and none can come to Him, unless He draws, (John 6, 10, Ezekiel 36, Romans 1-9, 1 Timothy 2:5, Titus 3, Ephesians 1-5.) He alone is the author and finisher of our faith (Hebrews 12:2).

Kathleen Johnson

Longview