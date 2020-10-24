 Skip to main content
Letters: Time for transparency

On Oct. 31, 2018, The Daily News weakly endorsed eight-year incumbent Jamie Herrera Beutler for the Third Congressional District over challenger Carolyn Long. The endorsement stated, “We’d be served well with either of them representing the 3rd District….”

The endorsement mentioned that “Through dozens of town hall campaign appearances, Long has made remarkable efforts and shown tremendous energy to get to know the 3rd District.” The endorsement ended with an important caveat: “(We would, though, like to see her" (referring to Herrera Beutler) "resume traditional town halls instead of the telephone town halls she has used as a substitute. Nothing like face-to-face contact with voters to clear your head of Beltway thinking.")

Herrera Beutler has not held a traditional town hall for at least four years. She is not willing to meet face-to-face with her constituents.

It is time to elect Carolyn Long.

I attended many of her traditional town halls in 2018 and Zoom town halls in 2020 and know Long is a candidate who passionately cares about us.

It is now time for The Daily News to face reality and endorse Carolyn Long.

Laurel A. Murphy

Kalama

