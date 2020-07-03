Letters: Time for change

Letters: Time for change

Thomas Jefferson said in the Declaration of Independence "that all men are created equal.

On this Fourth of July, our country is enraged over Black injustice. The senseless murders of George Floyd, Rayshar Brooks and Breonna Taylor by police resulted in a nationwide protest against police brutality.

Unfortunately, the civil rights movement has suffered another setback pushing racial relations to the brink of chaos. We have been besieged by demonstrations in the streets, mob attacks on police, burning and looting of property, and now, destruction of Confederate monuments.

The death of George Floyd shows no change for Black justice in America since Martin Luther King called for an end to racial discrimination in 1963.

Today, the "Black Lives Matter" movement is a wake-up call for all Americans. Racial injustice is not acceptable in any way, shape or form in this country.

Make 2020 the year we start treating all people like equals, no matter their color or creed. The time has come for America to understand that peace will only come when and until "All Lives Matter."

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver

