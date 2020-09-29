Letters: Throw them out

What do you call a liar who said he had no business interests in Russia, but did? Who said he would not touch Social Security, then promised to permanently cut the payroll tax that funds it. Who said the virus would magically go away when he knew better. A bully who tries to beat allies into submission, while heaping praise on tyrants around the world. One who ignores Russian bounties on our military in Afghanistan and calls and who asks foreign governments, including adversaries, for help in his election. One who pardons convicted criminals who are “loyal” to him. One who has peaceful protesters tear gassed for a photo opportunity at a church he doesn’t attend. One who fires any independent investigator who displeases him when doing their jobs. Someone who denigrates Latino immigrants, separates immigrant children from their families and provides vocal support for alt-right organizations?