Letters: Three questions

There are many reasons why it is in the best interest of Cowlitz County citizens to retain Commissioner Arne Mortensen. I’ll give just one. A very important one. Arne asks the right questions.

Commissioners face the task of making many decisions, tough decisions, decisions that affect all of us. Therefore, it is imperative questions be asked before they vote "yea" or "nay" to budgets, policies, etc.

Here are three (of many) questions Mortensen has asked over the past four years:

1) To the building department: “Do you NEED another car?” (No) Thanks Mortensen for every attempt to use our tax dollars in the best way possible.

2) To the county health department: “Is this COVID-19 'actual data' or 'modeled data' "? (Modeled) Thanks for clarification.

3) To the county health department: "Why do you have the 'range of error' markers on this graph?" (Because we don't really know.)

Mortensen's questions reveal additional needed information. His voting record proves him a trustworthy steward of our hard-earned tax dollars.

Vote Arne Moretensen for Cowlitz County Commissioner, District 1.

Donna Butler

Woodland

