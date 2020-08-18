Letters: Three questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is an open letter to Democrats who would like to answer one or more of my following three questions regarding the Democratic Party’s present socialist agenda:

1. National healthcare (aka “Medicare for All”): Knowing that Veterans Administration hospitals (U.S. government-provided health care) are notorious for waste, corruption, not fixing problems, dangerous practices and long waiting times to see doctors, why does anyone believe that a U.S. national health care system would not suffer similar problems?

2. “Free” green energy: Because the wind frequently does not blow nor the sun shine, an all-green energy system would need to have backup provided by batteries — batteries that would likely have to be replaced every three to five years — costing trillions of dollars. How will such “free” energy not bankrupt the country?

3. Incentives: Suppose the U.S. government makes necessities, such as house and rent payments, child expenses, food, medical care, transportation, college and more, “free.” Since the government would have to pay for all these goods and services by taxing away most of the income people make, why would anyone work?

Jack Malone

Longview