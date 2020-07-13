Letters: Thoughtful judgment

Letters: Thoughtful judgment

Cowlitz County Commissioner Dennis Weber has spent his life learning, teaching and serving. His sound approach to fiscal policy and deep understanding of our United States and Washington state constitutions guide him in every decision he makes on our behalf.

Weber worked to help develop a plan to make our landfill profitable, keep rates low and retain county control.

When child custody cases were facing long, untenable backlogs and causing undue turmoil for kids, he convinced his fellow commissioners to add another judge and found a way to do it without raising taxes. And like a bulldog, he convinced bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., to promise that funding would be restored to track sediment flows down the Cowlitz River.

There’s a reason Weber keeps getting elected. We trust his thoughtful judgment and concern for every citizen. He understands what Cowlitz County is and what it can be, and works hard every day to improve this place he deeply loves.

Please join me voting for Dennis Weber for Cowlitz County commissioner.

Carol Bales

Longview

