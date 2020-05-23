Letters: Thinking clearly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What a great column (“Stop wrapping criticism in the Bill of Rights,” The Daily News, April 26) Andre Stepankowsky wrote.

He certainly hit the nail on the head. All rights do have limits. Everyone should remember that the Bill of Rights was written a few centuries ago and a lot of things have changed since then.

Our citizens should realize that this pandemic is real. Instead of pandering to the far right, they should listen to the experts and the science behind wearing a mask in public, social distancing, opening too soon, and staying away from crowds. Have any of the protesters ever heard of self-discipline?

Nobody wants to stay home forever or stay away from crowds forever, but give it a little more time. All of us want to be social again and everyone needs to get back to work and their normal lives.

But, do they want to spread more disease before we reach a safe point in time? Have a bit of self discipline. It is good for everyone.

It was hard to believe that the county sheriff, Brad Thurman, and the owlitz County commissioners, plus state Rep. James Walsh, would be so vocal and to try to overturn the mandates from our governor. They are not thinking clearly for their constituents.