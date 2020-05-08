Letters: Things said

Letters: Things said

{{featured_button_text}}

I may have a stroke from the stupid things I am hearing about the COVID-19 virus.

Can I sue the stupid people? I am so upset that it is even mentioned that "if I get the virus because businesses are reopening, can I sue them?" I would hope people worried would just stay home and quarantine themselves.

The news "drive-bys" (ones who just repeat what they hear, no investigating) have instilled terror in the public and make it sound like all who get the virus will dies. Not true. Everyone can protect themselves, but we are not responsible for everyone who gets sick. Who is responsible for measles? The common cold? The flu?

Stuff happens. Be careful, but don't shut down the country's economy and put everyone in bankruptcy just for a fear of a disease. People die from car accidents every day, but I sure hope they won't quit selling gas so we have to stay home.

Patricia Stevens

Toledo

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: What missteps?

In a recent article, Sen. Patty Murray repeated the Democrat and media talking point that President Trump made several “missteps” in dealing w…

Letters

Letters: Reopening is risky

I am really concerned about how people are protesting to go back to work and not realizing the huge consequences that they are putting on them…

Letters

Letters: Truckers thank Woodland

I'm a truck driver from Caldwell, Idaho. I was needing to pick up building supplies in Woodland, on a recent Monday and needed a safe place to…

Letters

Letters: Let's discuss

The Cowlitz County commissioners are right to question and discuss the blanket stay-at-home orders of Gov. Jay Inslee. I expect them to do thi…

Letters

Letters: What policies?

Andre Stepankowsky’s editorial in The Daily News deriding the sheriff, county commissioners and other elected people showed a profound misunde…

Letters

Letters: Next sunrise

Whoo boy, I've been thinking about the odds stacked against me, not just being vertical today but seeing my next birthday. Let me explain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News