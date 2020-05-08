Letters: Things said

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I may have a stroke from the stupid things I am hearing about the COVID-19 virus.

Can I sue the stupid people? I am so upset that it is even mentioned that "if I get the virus because businesses are reopening, can I sue them?" I would hope people worried would just stay home and quarantine themselves.

The news "drive-bys" (ones who just repeat what they hear, no investigating) have instilled terror in the public and make it sound like all who get the virus will dies. Not true. Everyone can protect themselves, but we are not responsible for everyone who gets sick. Who is responsible for measles? The common cold? The flu?

Stuff happens. Be careful, but don't shut down the country's economy and put everyone in bankruptcy just for a fear of a disease. People die from car accidents every day, but I sure hope they won't quit selling gas so we have to stay home.

Patricia Stevens

Toledo