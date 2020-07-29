Letters: The worst

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am old enough to remember every president since Eisenhower and I believe Trump* is the worst of that group.

The long list of people who previously worked for him agree. James Mattis, John F. Kelly, Rex Tillerson and others all seem to believe he is particularly unfit to hold office.

I am ashamed people like me (old, white, male, no college degree) made this racist, self-centered, demented, corrupt, would-be-autocrat president. He can't say black lives matter. He has lied to us every step of the way regarding the virus and his refusal to confront it means we now have one of the worst outbreaks in the world, with 1,000 people dying every day.

Now he is trying to force schools to reopen saying children don't get the virus. Children do die from COVID-19 as do their teachers and parents and grandparents and janitors and bus drivers and the nurses who care for them. No one knows what the after affects of this virus will be.

* Impeached 2019

Bill Tuss

Longview