 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: The war president

Letters: The war president

{{featured_button_text}}

In response to the arrival of the coronavirus last spring, President Donald Trump declared himself the “war president.” How has that worked out for our country? His actions were to turn his back on any type of leadership leaving the United States with the worst response to the virus among all countries. Then, he berated many of our states' leaders who responded to the virus while he ran and hid from any responsibility. This is not surprising when you look at his qualifications for military leadership. No member of the Trump family has ever served in the military, and Trump himself received numerous exemptions to stay out of service.

How did we get to where our president, an unscrupulous real estate developer, is in charge of our military, and how would he respond in a real military crisis? All qualified military leaders who have served in his cabinet have either quit after realizing how incompetent Trump is or he has fired them for disloyalty.

He’s a coward as most bullies are. And, he’s a loser.

Jeff Sowders

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Vote for Long

I support Carolyn Long for Congress. She truly is concerned about the people in this district. Long wants everyone to have health insurance.

Letters

Letters: Fact checking

Fact check: A recent letter to the editor stated that the communists attacked Pearl Harbor and every war we fought was against communists.

Letters

Letters: Gains and losses

We gained our democracy from a “mad” king, George III. We will we lose it during and to a “mad” president and would-be ruler?

Letters

Letters: Vote for healthcare

Our representative, Jaime Herrera Beutler, has voted time and time again to strip access to affordable health insurance and provided no replac…

Letters

Letters: Vote with care

The old cliche, "Whatever you do, don't fail to vote," is hogwash. I am for failing to vote unless you know something about the issues and the…

Letters

Letters: Books

Folks. This Joe Biden guy must be some clean man. There have not been any books written about him. I have not seen any books lately about Biden.

Letters

Letters: Uncaring virus

I am starting to wonder if all common sense is lost in this country. I'm not sure why people have hung their lives on their "freedom" to do as…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News