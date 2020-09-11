Letters: The war president

In response to the arrival of the coronavirus last spring, President Donald Trump declared himself the “war president.” How has that worked out for our country? His actions were to turn his back on any type of leadership leaving the United States with the worst response to the virus among all countries. Then, he berated many of our states' leaders who responded to the virus while he ran and hid from any responsibility. This is not surprising when you look at his qualifications for military leadership. No member of the Trump family has ever served in the military, and Trump himself received numerous exemptions to stay out of service.