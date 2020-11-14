Letters: The waning of America

The is not a political party issue. The Keiser report stated before the election that no matter which party wins, the American empire is waning and China is gradually taking over as world leader.

One has to wonder why Our United States Department of Energy would be loaning the First National Bank of China billions of dollars to build the methanol plant in Kalama which according to their written words will only guarantee 80 jobs and being technical will have to come from out of the area.

Instead, we could have hundreds more local jobs from an American business within a year or so. I am sure our great local American Chinese businesses that we enjoy so much would be upset with China getting a foothold in Southwest Washington. As China buys up our debt and finds Southwest Washington lucrative, will our local ports, councils, commissioners, state and U.S. reps proudly announce they supported the First National Bank's methanol plant here? Perhaps, THEY KNOW NOT WHAT THEY DO?

Leigh McKeirnan

Kelso