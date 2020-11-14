 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: The waning of America

Letters: The waning of America

{{featured_button_text}}

The is not a political party issue. The Keiser report stated before the election that no matter which party wins, the American empire is waning and China is gradually taking over as world leader.

One has to wonder why Our United States Department of Energy would be loaning the First National Bank of China billions of dollars to build the methanol plant in Kalama which according to their written words will only guarantee 80 jobs and being technical will have to come from out of the area.

Instead, we could have hundreds more local jobs from an American business within a year or so. I am sure our great local American Chinese businesses that we enjoy so much would be upset with China getting a foothold in Southwest Washington. As China buys up our debt and finds Southwest Washington lucrative, will our local ports, councils, commissioners, state and U.S. reps proudly announce they supported the First National Bank's methanol plant here? Perhaps, THEY KNOW NOT WHAT THEY DO?

Leigh McKeirnan

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Trump a poor loser

We knew what a sorry excuse for a human being he is. We knew what a horrible president he is. Now we have confirmation of what a pitifully poo…

Letters

Letters: A fair portion

There is a growing movement in America for a repeal of the electoral college in favor of a national popular vote (NPV).

Letters

Letters: Peace and love

I am truly sad at the state of things in the nation and in our little hamlet. There is serious division over politics and too much us vs. them…

Letters

Letters: Our voice

This election statewide has once more shown that this “popular vote” is removing our voice.

Letters

Letters: Vote impact slight

A recent question regarding the question of why voters in some counties feel their votes are not respected. The writer listed the number of co…

Letters

Letters: Take the first step

It is the early hours of the most consequential day of my life, possibly all of ours - Nov 3, 2020. I awoke to rain. It seems heaven is trying…

Letters

Letters: Desperate situations

This is the way I think about abortion rights. I would never have one (had five kids), but I was never in a desperate situation. What's worse …

Letters

Letters: COVID relief imperative

COVID-19 continues to infect and kill Americans amidst the politics of the day. (Two Longview students test positive for COVID-19, by Marissa …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News