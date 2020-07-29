Letters: The real deal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Dean Takko is the real deal, a true public servant, and a tireless advocate for behavioral and medical health services for children and families. Through his work in the state Legislature, as well as his active participation in local fraternal organizations and other volunteer efforts, Sen. Takko truly cares for the people in Longview and Cowlitz County. For more than 32 years, I have observed him to be compassionate, caring and driven to putting community needs first and foremost.

In my role as Chief Business Development Officer at Community Integrated Health Services (CIHS), I recently had the opportunity to work with Sen. Takko on streamlining access to government-funded behavioral and medical health services, making sure that children and families have access to care throughout the recent transition in Medicaid funding.

For all these reasons and more, I hereby offer our profound respect and gratitude to Sen. Takko for his tremendous dedication and proactive efforts in support of the people of our community.

Ronald A. Lehto, MS, LMHC,

MHP, CMHS, NCC

Chief Business Development

Officer, CIHS