Letters: The real deal

Letters: The real deal

{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Dean Takko is the real deal, a true public servant, and a tireless advocate for behavioral and medical health services for children and families. Through his work in the state Legislature, as well as his active participation in local fraternal organizations and other volunteer efforts, Sen. Takko truly cares for the people in Longview and Cowlitz County. For more than 32 years, I have observed him to be compassionate, caring and driven to putting community needs first and foremost.

In my role as Chief Business Development Officer at Community Integrated Health Services (CIHS), I recently had the opportunity to work with Sen. Takko on streamlining access to government-funded behavioral and medical health services, making sure that children and families have access to care throughout the recent transition in Medicaid funding.

For all these reasons and more, I hereby offer our profound respect and gratitude to Sen. Takko for his tremendous dedication and proactive efforts in support of the people of our community.

Ronald A. Lehto, MS, LMHC,

MHP, CMHS, NCC

Chief Business Development

Officer, CIHS

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: No accountability

Arne Mortensen came to me in 2016 to ask for my help getting him elected as a Cowlitz County commissioner. He would come to my barber shop eve…

Letters

Letters: What my eyes see

Let’s talk Black Lives Matter for a moment. This week (the week of July 20), we had a letter ragging on Jim Walsh for a lack of understanding …

Letters

Letters: Let's take a third path

As for Rosemary Siipola as a choice for the lesser of two evils, let us not forget that she was fired from her job as a transportation planner…

Letters

Letters: Any relief?

As an elected official in Kelso, Gov. Jay Inslee's recent mandates have me very concerned for the survival of local small businesses and families.

Letters

Letters: Bomb shelter

We lived close to Columbia Heights Elementary School and Cascade Junior High School when I was a kid.

Letters

Letters: Mail-in security

During his interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News, the president of the United States refused to commit to accepting the outcome of the 2020…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News