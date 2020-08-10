Letters: The Post Office matters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Apparently, the person in the White House doesn’t understand that by dismantling the United States Postal Service he will be hurting everyone including his Republican base. How many of us rely on the post office to deliver our medications? I know I do.

In his desperate need to try to do everything he can to keep the Democrats from taking over the Senate and his office, he is pulling up every dirty trick he can think of.

Insisting that children don’t get COVID-19, not making sure there are enough tests, masks, everything else needed to fight the virus and insisting all schools be opened. In-school learning is going to keep this virus going.

He doesn’t seem to realize that as long as the virus is raging, nothing is going to be opened fully so the economy will get better.

Vote Blue in November.

Gloria Sanders

Longview