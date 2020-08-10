You have permission to edit this article.
Letters: The Post Office matters

Apparently, the person in the White House doesn’t understand that by dismantling the United States Postal Service he will be hurting everyone including his Republican base. How many of us rely on the post office to deliver our medications? I know I do.

In his desperate need to try to do everything he can to keep the Democrats from taking over the Senate and his office, he is pulling up every dirty trick he can think of.

Insisting that children don’t get COVID-19, not making sure there are enough tests, masks, everything else needed to fight the virus and insisting all schools be opened. In-school learning is going to keep this virus going.

He doesn’t seem to realize that as long as the virus is raging, nothing is going to be opened fully so the economy will get better.

Vote Blue in November.

Gloria Sanders

Longview

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

