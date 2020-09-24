Letters: The long-term picture

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are currently in the midst of a global pandemic, catastrophic wildfires, global warming, ocean warming, ocean acidification and sea level rise.

On top of all these global and national emergencies we are contemplating permitting a petrochemical refinery in Kalama that would add 4.6 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions yearly to further intensify our climate crisis.

In addition, this methanol refinery also would add 53 tons of toxic and hazardous chemical pollutants and 62 tons of fine particulate matter annually into our air.

Any short-term economic gains that construction and operation of this refinery would bring is not worth the long-term damage this project would have on our health and environment. The pros and cons of this project have been debated and analyzed for years. In the final analysis we should base our decision on facts, not speculative analysis and unfounded, unproven assumptions.

The Department of Ecology should not lock us into 40 years of greenhouse gas emissions and toxic air pollutants.

Just Say No.

John Flynn

Kalama