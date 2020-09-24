 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: The long-term picture

Letters: The long-term picture

{{featured_button_text}}

We are currently in the midst of a global pandemic, catastrophic wildfires, global warming, ocean warming, ocean acidification and sea level rise.

On top of all these global and national emergencies we are contemplating permitting a petrochemical refinery in Kalama that would add 4.6 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions yearly to further intensify our climate crisis.

In addition, this methanol refinery also would add 53 tons of toxic and hazardous chemical pollutants and 62 tons of fine particulate matter annually into our air.

Any short-term economic gains that construction and operation of this refinery would bring is not worth the long-term damage this project would have on our health and environment. The pros and cons of this project have been debated and analyzed for years. In the final analysis we should base our decision on facts, not speculative analysis and unfounded, unproven assumptions.

The Department of Ecology should not lock us into 40 years of greenhouse gas emissions and toxic air pollutants.

Just Say No.

John Flynn

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Who I want

I am voting for Carolyn Long to represent Southwest Washington in the United States Congress.

Letters

Letters: Shop local troubles

Today (Friday, Sept. 18) my husband and I went into a shop at the mall. The employee who greeted was not wearing a mask as well as another emp…

Letters

Letters: Trust the facts

As our country and world grapple with the effects of coronavirus, one fact we all can agree on is that China lied about and hid the virus for …

Letters

Letters: Ignoring constituents

Woodland Mayor Will Finn's Sept. 15 letter to the editor begging the public to push forward a plant (that will really only benefit Chinese pla…

Letters

Letters: Regulation goes too far

Sea lions and salmon have co-existed at sea and in the Columbia River forever. It is an outrage to learn the federal government is allowing ra…

Letters

Letters: We can't wait

Cowlitz County can no longer risk another decade of waiting for our ship to come in. The challenges ahead of us are going to require cooperati…

Letters

Letters: Merits, not labels

In response to Merrylee Lanehart’s Sept. 9 letter to the editor, being a patriot is not exclusive to any particular political party. A commitm…

Letters

Letters: Blame game

Today's (Sept. 14) news carried story's of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi blaming the wildﬁres on P…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News