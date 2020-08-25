 Skip to main content
Letters: The last one

Kathleen Johnson's July 8 letter stated "we're in Great Tribulation," " global warming is God's final warning" ... "because of too much rebellion and sin, and wicked hearts within."

The Tribulation describes a period of suffering unsurpassed, "such as was not since there was a nation, no, nor shall be." (Matthew 24:21); "The Church is not appointed unto wrath, but salvation," (1 Thessalonians 5:9); the Church will be "kept from the hour of testing that shall come upon the world." (Revelation 3:10). The Holy Spirit dwells in the hearts of believers; restrains Satan, and will one day be taken away pointing to the rapture — removing committed Christians from the Earth.

On Aug. 19, Kathleen Johnson called our president "the bull-in-a-china shop deal maker."

"Rebellion, sin, wicked hearts within" describes the three-legged stool of the Democratic Party: infanticide (abortion), homosexuality and communism (atheism). Prayer, the Bible and the Ten Commandments are banned from public schools and are replaced with "mindfulness" meditation, evolution and global warming.

If you support what God hates, there will be judgment; we may have celebrated our last Fourth of July.

Lynn Harper

Kelso

