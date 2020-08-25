Letters: The last one

The Tribulation describes a period of suffering unsurpassed, "such as was not since there was a nation, no, nor shall be." (Matthew 24:21); "The Church is not appointed unto wrath, but salvation," (1 Thessalonians 5:9); the Church will be "kept from the hour of testing that shall come upon the world." (Revelation 3:10). The Holy Spirit dwells in the hearts of believers; restrains Satan, and will one day be taken away pointing to the rapture — removing committed Christians from the Earth.