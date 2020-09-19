 Skip to main content
Letters: The king in orange

Beyond all the presidential race rhetoric about what President Donald Trump is (a lying, cheating, name calling candidate for our country's highest office and leadership), I hope all of you are aware of what he can do to the Supreme Court in the next four years if elected? He will be in the position to appoint not one, but maybe two more justices and which way will the court swing will be a huge step backward for our hard-fought freedoms, especially the control and choice your daughter or granddaughters may currently have over what they may or may not do with their own bodies. Let alone maybe our voting rights.

All I can say is heaven help the next generations if he is elected "King" of his domain with all his prince and princesses again. Long live the Orange King.

Noel McDonald

Longview

