Letters: The king in orange

Beyond all the presidential race rhetoric about what President Donald Trump is (a lying, cheating, name calling candidate for our country's highest office and leadership), I hope all of you are aware of what he can do to the Supreme Court in the next four years if elected? He will be in the position to appoint not one, but maybe two more justices and which way will the court swing will be a huge step backward for our hard-fought freedoms, especially the control and choice your daughter or granddaughters may currently have over what they may or may not do with their own bodies. Let alone maybe our voting rights.