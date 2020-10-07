Letters: The best sources

I suggest everyone read the October issue of "The Scientific American" as the reasons for voting for Joe Biden.
This is the first time in 175 years the magazine has recommended people vote for a presidential candidate, so their reasons were quite good. Their reasons also were a matter of life and death. The reasons are quite clear that President Donald Trump is not only destroying this country, but the world as well.
You have been warned by the best of sources, so don't cry later.
Tyrone David Mott
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!