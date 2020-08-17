You have permission to edit this article.
Letters: The best decision?

Letters: The best decision?

I’ve heard the school district is contemplating a large number of layoffs for paraeducators and transportation workers.

I work with a lot of young mothers as associates and clients, and I’m concerned that there will not be appropriate resources to support them, especially those with special needs children.

In one scenario I’m familiar with, a young single mom has two children who are special needs and three other children under 11 years old. Her special needs kids will attend at the school and need the extra help from paraeducators, and she needs the support of bus transportation to manage all of it because she also needs to work outside the home to support her young family as a single mom.

She also does not have enough Chromebooks to support all five children with different classes and schedules.

If the district will not have cuts in funding from the state, then why are they proposing cuts to this vital staff? Have our teachers weighed in on these decisions and do they think this is the best decision?

Lori Bashor-Sarancik

Longview

