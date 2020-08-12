You have permission to edit this article.
Letters: Thanks, USPS

Letters: Thanks, USPS

The United States Postal Service creed reads, "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds." Evidently, we need to add the words, “nor malevolent attacks from the Commander in Chief."

Every American greatly benefits from the USPS, let alone those of us living in Washington where we are lucky to have safe and convenient mail-in elections. Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman knows our system is accurate, secure and second to none. Why won’t Commissioner Arne Mortensen or Rep. Jim Walsh vociferously defend mail-in voting from President Trump’s deranged attacks? How can Rep. Jaime Hererra-Beutler ignore the deliberate damage being inflicted upon the postal service by Trump’s big money donor masquerading as the postmaster general? Will they do anything to counter the President’s nefarious attempts to undermine the upcoming election?

To my wonderful postal carrier Wayne, and to every other USPS employee braving this terrible pandemic while enduring Trump’s slanderous insults, thank you very much for your courageous service to our nation.

Thomas Samuels

Longview

