Letters: Thanks to nurses

I want to thank all the medical people out there in the trenches taking care of the sick and compromised people suffering from COVID-19. The first responders, doctors, nurses, and support people who have risked their lives daily to take care of us all-thank you.

I may be a little prejudiced but I would like to give a shout out to my favorite nurse (and wife), Professor Rosemary Sievila. She fully retired from teaching nursing for 45 years in June of 2019. She taught at five colleges in five states, including two hot spots —Michigan and Washington, as we moved around for my job all while bringing up our three beautiful daughters. I am so proud of her for teaching care and compassion to an untold number of nurses, many of whom are out there on the front lines today fighting this horrible virus. It is the nurses who spend the most time with patients in their darkest hours. Again, thanks to all.

Loren Sievila

Kalama

