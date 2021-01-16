Letters: Thanks to Kirkpatrick

Hi folks.

I want to give a big shout out to Dr. Richard Kirkpatrick and Kirkpatrick Family Care.

My ordeal with COVID19 was a mess. I am lucky to be alive. Dr. Kirkpatrick and his staff took great care of me. They called every week to see how I was doing. I went through four sets of pills.

It was the first part of January that I was cleared. I got COVID-19 the first part of November. I don't know where I got it. I wore my mask. Sometimes masks do not help. I slept for four days, got up to eat and went back to bed.

I have discover that it is different with every body. I am glad it is over and have no lasting effects with it. I went though a lot of tests.

Ray Van Tongeren

Longview