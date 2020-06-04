Letters: Thanks to Inslee

Letters: Thanks to Inslee

A thank you to Governor Jay Inslee for standing up against 45's military stand against protesters. Governor Inslee stated the people looting and destroying property need to be dealt with but the peaceful protesters are justifiably outraged and we must not allow the looters to obscure the justice of the underlying protests. Also a "Thank You" for handling the COVID-19 well to keep us from ending up like they are in Florida. Caring is a good thing.

Sherry Davis

Longview

