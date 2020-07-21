Letters: Thanks, League of Women Voters

Letters: Thanks, League of Women Voters

{{featured_button_text}}

Once again the League of Women Voters has provided an opportunity for us to become informed about local candidates for Cowlitz County commissioner and state legislator.

As always, LWV has provided this opportunity before the primary election which is useful timing for voters.

Thank you to Sharon Watt, LWV president, and other league members who made this happen even when public meetings were not possible. Thanks to KLTV as well.

Marilyn Melville-Irvine

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Marxists

At the recent Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kelso, the counter demonstrators emphasized that the BLM organization is Marxist.

Letters

Letters: Enough already

I worked with Cowlitz County commissioner Arne Mortensen in 2018 as a District Court judge when our court was attempting to get funding for a …

Letters

Letters: For the future

Two years ago, I met Carolyn Long. A friend had seen her at a political forum and thought she was the candidate to beat Jaime Herrera Beutler …

Letters

Letters: Turning red

It's time for a change in Olympia. Dean Takko and Brian Blake have been there too long. They voted to hike 12 state taxes by $27 billion, incl…

Letters

Letters: Start packing

With the COVID-19 virus, jobs will be more important than ever. So why would we settle for 200 methane jobs that require technical expertise f…

Letters

Letters: Dear leader

When the constitution was under consideration, how to address the president was considered. John Adams suggested something like, “your honored…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News