Letters: Thanks, League of Women Voters

Once again the League of Women Voters has provided an opportunity for us to become informed about local candidates for Cowlitz County commissioner and state legislator.

As always, LWV has provided this opportunity before the primary election which is useful timing for voters.

Thank you to Sharon Watt, LWV president, and other league members who made this happen even when public meetings were not possible. Thanks to KLTV as well.

Marilyn Melville-Irvine

Kelso