Letters: Thanks for the help

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A big thanks goes to the Cowlitz County Democratic Central Committee volunteers for the wonderful "Give 'em Hell, Harry!" fundraiser drive-through celebration on Saturday (Aug. 15) at the Monticello Hotel.

The event was very organized with volunteers sporting costumes from the 1920s. The meal provided by Grant's Restaurant was excellent.

What a delight to be greeted at the first stop by Carolyn Long and her daughter. It was exciting to be able to pledge my personal support in the next coming months.

Thanks again for a wonderful evening meal, gift bag and being able to greet all the lovely volunteers.

Nancy Harris

Kelso