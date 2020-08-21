 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Thanks for the help

Letters: Thanks for the help

{{featured_button_text}}

A big thanks goes to the Cowlitz County Democratic Central Committee volunteers for the wonderful "Give 'em Hell, Harry!" fundraiser drive-through celebration on Saturday (Aug. 15) at the Monticello Hotel.

The event was very organized with volunteers sporting costumes from the 1920s. The meal provided by Grant's Restaurant was excellent.

What a delight to be greeted at the first stop by Carolyn Long and her daughter. It was exciting to be able to pledge my personal support in the next coming months.

Thanks again for a wonderful evening meal, gift bag and being able to greet all the lovely volunteers.

Nancy Harris

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Not 'teaching sex'

I would like to address the false statements circulating, particularly on social media, regarding a bill passed in the last session, SB5395, a…

Letters

Letters: Three questions

This is an open letter to Democrats who would like to answer one or more of my following three questions regarding the Democratic Party’s pres…

Letters

Letters: Do better

In a long running lawsuit, a woman accused police and deputies in Ferry County of failing to properly investigate when she reported a pattern …

Letters

Letters: Let's cooperate

Hey, folks. I don’t like COVID-19. I do not know anybody who does. It has affected us medically, economically, socially, psychologically, educ…

Letters

Letters: Mismanagement

Thank you TDN for the recent editorial on the strengths and issues plaguing the United States Postal Service. Of course, it is about poor mana…

Letters

Letters: Vote and make it count

President Trump and his newly appointed, major contributor postmaster Louis DeJoy have deliberately and dramatically slowed down the postal ma…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News