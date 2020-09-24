 Skip to main content
Letters: Thankful for police

Letters: Thankful for police

This year has been very different for a lot of us.

We had to deal with rioting and protesting, the awful coronavirus, wildfires, hurricanes and many other things

The one I do not support is defunding our police department. Every day police officers put their lives on the line for us and what happens, cities around our country want to eliminate the police.

Not all policemen and policewomen are bad. We need to thank them, and the firefighters and first responders for putting their lives on the line to protect us and keep us safe from these awful wildfires. Let us all thank our local police departments, firefighters, and first responders for keeping all of us safe Each of us should be very thankful for their sacrifices and dedication to keep all of us safe.

Cody Wells

Centralia

